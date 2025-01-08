Catholic World News

Ukrainian priest wounded in drone attack

January 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A priest of the Ukrainian Catholic Church was wounded by a drone attack on January 6.

Father Ihor Makar was traveling with seminarians to a church in Kherson for the celebration of the Theophany (Epiphany), when he spotted the incoming drone. “ I realized that this drone was probably targeting us,” he told Vatican News. But he was unable to take evasive action on an icy street.

Father Makar was wounded by shrapnel that lodged in his leg and will require surgery. The seminarians in the car were not seriously hurt.

