Papal Christmas wishes to Eastern Christians, renewed appeal for prayer for peace

January 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis extended his Christmas greetings to Eastern Christians who celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar and renewed his appeal for prayers for peace.

“I am pleased to convey my warmest wishes to the ecclesial communities of the East,” the Pope said at the conclusion of his Epiphany Angelus address. “I assure in a special way my prayer for those who suffer as a result of ongoing conflicts. May Jesus, Prince of Peace, bring peace and serenity to all of them!”

“And let us not forget to pray for peace in tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, all the countries at war, and in Myanmar,” he added.

