Pope contrasts Magi, ‘desk’ theologians

January 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus address for the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord, Pope Francis contrasted the Magi who encountered the Lord with the Jewish priests and theologians of the day who stayed at their “desks.”

“Those who live in Jerusalem, who should be the happiest and the most prompt to rush, stay still,” the Pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “The priests and theologians correctly interpret the Sacred Scriptures and provide directions to the Magi about where to find the Messiah, but they do not move from their ‘desks.’ They are satisfied with what they have, and they do not go seeking; they do not think it is worth the effort to leave Jerusalem.”

The Pope added:

To what category do we, I, belong today? Are we more similar to the shepherds, who on the very night itself go in haste to the grotto, and the Magi from the east, who set out confidently in search of the Son of God made man; or are we more similar to those who, despite being physically very close to Him, do not open the doors of their heart and their life, remaining closed and insensitive to Jesus’ presence?

