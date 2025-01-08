Catholic World News

Temporary Anglican leader, in letter, discusses sexual abuse, same-sex couples

January 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Stephen Cottrell of York assumed temporary leadership of the Church of England following the resignation of Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury. Welby resigned in the face of angry criticism about his handling of a sex-abuse scandal, and his resignation took effect on January 6.

“Reading reports of abuse, cover-ups, and institutional failure, we are confronted with a darkness that has harmed so many,” Archbishop Cottrell wrote in a letter to the members of the Church of England. “To those who have been hurt, I offer my deepest apologies.”

“These painful reports serve as a stark reminder that victims and survivors are asking for—and deserve—more than words of lament,” he continued. “Significant progress has been made,” he assured Anglicans, and “every week, thousands of parish safeguarding officers faithfully attend to their duties in churches across England.”

Archbishop Cottrell also paid tribute to the “many same-sex couples in faithful, stable relationships,” even as acknowledged “profound disagreement” within Anglicanism about homosexual relations. “Later this year, we will consider introducing bespoke services” for same-sex couples, he said, but “with this must go provision for those who cannot support these developments.”

