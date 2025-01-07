Catholic World News

Mass deportations ‘incompatible with Catholic doctrine,’ Cardinal McElroy says at DC press conference

January 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At a press conference following his appointment as Archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Robert McElroy said that mass deportations are “incompatible with Catholic doctrine.”

“The Catholic Church teaches that a country has the right to control its borders. And our nation’s desire to do that is a legitimate effort,” he said.

“At the same time, we are called always to have a sense of the dignity of every human person,” he continued. “And thus, plans which have been talked about at some levels of having a wider indiscriminate massive deportation across the country would be something that would be incompatible with Catholic doctrine. So we’ll have to see what emerges in the administration.”

