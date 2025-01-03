Catholic World News

Beatification cause for Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi advances

January 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Barcelona has completed a positio, a case for the beatification of Antoni Gaudi, the architect who designed the Sagrada Familia basilica.

Gaudi, who died in 1926, was known during his lifetime as “God’s architect,” and praised by Pope Francis as “a great mystic.”

For more information about Gaudi’s work and the cause for his beatification, see this Catholic Culture Podcast.

The positio has been submitted to the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints. If it wins approval there, Gaudi will be given the title “venerable,” and will be eligible for beatification if a miracle is attributed to his intercession. Pope Francis has indicated that he hopes to see Gaudi’s cause for beatification move forward.

