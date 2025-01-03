Catholic World News

Adoration and charitable work go together, Pope tells Knights of Malta

January 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on January 3 with a delegation of the Knights of Malta, and told them that in their charitable work for people in need, “you are serving the Lord.”

The Pope encouraged the group to maintain their practice of Eucharistic adoration, saying that adoration and charitable service go hand in hand.

