Irish archbishop rips ‘disproportionate’ Israeli offensive

January 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh characterized the Israeli military campaign in Gaza as “merciless and disproportionate” in his New Year’s message.

Saying that the Israeli offensive has killed 45,000 people and displaced 2 million, leaving “almost the entire population of Gaza is living in extreme hunger,” the Primate of All Ireland said that although the terrorist attacks by Hamas were “egregious,” the Israeli response “is, by any standard, a disproportionate measure.”

Criticism of the Israeli offensive has been particularly strident in Ireland, leading Israel to close down its embassy in Dublin.

