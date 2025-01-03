Catholic World News

Sant’Egidio founder, Pontiff discuss humanitarian corridors for migrants

January 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the founder of the Community of Sant’Egidio on January 2 and discussed peace and migration.

“Among the points indicated by the Pope for the Jubilee Year of Hope, he emphasized the value of welcoming migrants, who flee situations of conflict and deprivation of necessities, accompanied by necessary integration,” the Italian news agency ANSA reported. “Reflection was given on the positive experience of humanitarian corridors and their implementation, which in recent years has allowed several thousand migrants to reach Italy and Europe, now well integrated in different contexts.”

Andrea Riccardi founded the Community of Sant’Egidio in 1968; the Vatican recognized it as an international lay association in 1986. The Community has been active in negotiating humanitarian corridors to bring refugees to Europe (2019, 2023 coverage).

