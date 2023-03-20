Catholic World News

Papal praise for humanitarian corridors, which ‘break down the walls of indifference’

March 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Sant’Egidio Community, together with the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy and the Waldensians, reached an agreement with the Italian government in 2016 to bring refugees from Syria and other nations to Italy.



On March 18, Pope Francis addressed refugees—including more recent Ukrainian refugees—who have benefited from these humanitarian corridors, along with those who have assisted them (photographs, video).



“Humanitarian corridors build bridges that many children, women, men, and older persons fleeing from unstable and gravely dangerous situations cross in order to arrive safely, legally and with dignity, in their host countries,” the Pope said to those gathered in Paul VI Audience Hall. “These corridors cross borders and, more importantly, break down the walls of indifference that have shattered the hopes of so many people who have waited for years in painful and unbearable situations.”

