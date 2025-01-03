Catholic World News

Pope laments lack of education for 250 million children

January 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on his January prayer intention (for the right to an education), Pope Francis said in a video that “today we’re experiencing an educational catastrophe. This is no exaggeration.”

“Due to wars, migration, and poverty, some 250 million boys and girls lack education,” he continued. “All children and youth have the right to go to school, regardless of their immigration status.”

The Pope added:

Education is a hope for everyone – it can save migrants and refugees from discrimination, criminal networks, and exploitation. So many minors are exploited! It can help them integrate into the communities who host them ... And let’s never forget that whoever welcomes the foreigner, welcomes Jesus Christ.

