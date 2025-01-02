Catholic World News

January papal prayer intention: for the right to an education

January 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s January 2025 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer), is “for migrants, refugees and those affected by war, that their right to an education, which is necessary to build a better world, might always be respected.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

