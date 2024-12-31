Catholic World News

Indian missionary priests attacked in Ghana

December 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Three priests from India who are missionaries in Ghana were attacked at a gas station earlier this month. One priest suffered a broken eardrum and returned to India for medical care.

The Diocese of Jasikan expressed disappointment in “the lack of arrests despite clear video evidence of the assault.” The diocese also raised “concerns about potential bias against foreign nationals” and questioned the delayed police response.

