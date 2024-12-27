Catholic World News

Survey finds white Catholics backed Trump, Hispanic Catholics backed Harris

December 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on Public Religion Research Institute

CWN Editor's Note: A survey of 5,772 adults conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute in November and early December found that white Catholics voted for President-elect Donald Trump by a 59%-39% margin, while Hispanic Catholics voted for Vice President Kamala Harris by a 55%-43% margin.

White Catholics who attend Mass weekly voted for Trump by a 64%-33% margin, while white Catholics who seldom or never attend Mass supported Trump by a 56%-42% margin. The survey did not offer a similar breakdown for Hispanic Catholics—though it did find that 25% of Hispanic Catholics, and 21% of white Catholics, believe that “God ordained Donald Trump to be the winner of the 2024 presidential election.”

An earlier Washington Post exit poll found that Trump won 56% of the Catholic vote.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!