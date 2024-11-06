Catholic World News

Catholic vote moved toward Trump, poll shows

November 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: President-elect Donald Trump won 56% of the Catholic vote nationwide, according to a Washington Post exit poll.

That figure represents an important increase in Catholic support from the 2020 election, when—according to the same Post exit poll—Trump captured a bare 52% majority of the Catholic vote.

Although exit polls are notoriously imprecise, the result suggests that the Catholic vote, which traditionally had been heavily Democratic, is moving away from that party—likely because of its extreme stand on abortion and other social issues.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

