Retired Australian bishop faces new abuse charges

December 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Christopher Saunders, the former head of the Diocese of Broome, Australia, has been charged with new criminal charges involving sexual abuse. He now faces a total of 33 criminal charges. (In addition to sexual-assault charges, he also faces charges for illegal possession of firearms.)

Bishop Saunders retired from his post in 2021. Although his resignation announcement cited health concerns, a Vatican investigation had reportedly concluded that he was guilty of sexual assault against several young men and grooming dozens of others.

The bishop was ordered by the Vatican to leave the Broome region, but disregarded that order, and was arrested there early this year after Australian authorities raided his home following their own investigation of criminal complaints.

The Vatican has not taken formal disciplinary action against Bishop Saunders since his resignation; a canonical investigation of his case—with which he has declined to cooperate—is continuing.

