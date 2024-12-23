Catholic World News

Speak up if you have difficulties, Pope tells Vatican employees

December 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis held his annual pre-Christmas gathering with Vatican employees and their families amid reports of low morale.

At the conclusion of an address devoted to work and family, Pope Francis encouraged employees to speak to their superiors if they have difficulties.

“If someone has some special difficulty, please talk about it, tell the heads, because we want to solve all difficulties, and this is done through dialogue, it is done with dialogue, not with shouting and not with keeping quiet,” the Pope said on December 21.

He added:

There must be dialogue, always! “Mr. Manager, Cardinal, Pope, Father, I have these difficulties. Can you help me resolve them?” And we will try to resolve the difficulties together.

