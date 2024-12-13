Catholic World News

Vatican workers cite tensions, poor morale

December 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Association of Vatican Lay Workers issued a statement on December 11 warning of a “worrisome increase in the climate of tension and dissatisfaction among employees.

The statement from the Vatican employees’ group came in response to an anonymous complaint, carried by the Italian journal Panorama, in which an unnamed Vatican employee said said that morale had plummeted because of internal conflicts. The Panorama interview alleged that two factions made life miserable for workers: the homosexual lobby and a “St. Martha faction”—a reference to the group surrounding Pope Francis.

The Association of Lay Vatican Employees distanced itself from the interview, saying that the “very harsh tones” were unhelpful. But the group added in its own statement that workers’ morale was declining, saying: “In fact, the lack of transparency, above all on the matters of work and finances, is deleterious and leads to the hardening of hearts.”

