Iraqi official denies that Pope’s life was threatened

December 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A former Iraqi official has denied that would-be assassins were thwarted in their bid to kill Pope Francis during his trip to Iraq in 2021.

After Pope Francis said that two assassination plots were broken up by Iraqi police, Naim al-Jubori said that no such incidents occurred. The former governor of the Nineveh province said that tight international security protocols were in place for the papal visit, and any threat would have caused the papal visit to be cancelled.

The Iraqi official said that reports of a plot against the Pope “might stem from some security entities’ attempts to achieve media gains or draw attention, or possibly from incorrect intelligence reaching the Pope.”

