Pope continues to call Gaza parish daily

December 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis continues to call Gaza’s sole Catholic parish every evening, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem said.

“He might speak for only half a minute, more on some days, less on others, but he has become the grandfather of the children, because they know that he is calling,” said Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM. “For the community in Gaza, it is a very big psychological, emotional, and spiritual support.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

