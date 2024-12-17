Catholic World News

Pope exhorts young Italians to make a difference in society

December 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on December 17 to a group of young Italians entering the workforce, Pope Francis encouraged them to believe that they could make a difference in society.

“With you—and I would say to every person: with you—the new enters the world. Everything, truly everything, can change,” the Pope said.

The Pontiff urged the young people to reject “a flawed model of development that has hurt so much.” He exhorted them:

Do not bend to demands that humiliate you and cause you discomfort, to ways of proceeding and demands that sully your authenticity. In order to make your contribution, in fact, you do not have to accept everything, even evil. Do not conform to models you do not believe in.

