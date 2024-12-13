Catholic World News

Mary’s motherhood is the essence of Guadalupe, Pope preaches at Mass

December 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at an evening Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe (video) and said that “the mystery of Guadalupe is to venerate her and to hear in our ears: ‘Am I not here, I who am your mother?’”

“Mary’s motherhood is recorded on that cloak, that simple cloak,” the Pope preached. “Mary’s motherhood is shown in the beauty of the roses that the Indian finds and takes with him, and Mary’s motherhood performs the miracle of bringing faith to the somewhat incredulous hearts of prelates.”

In his brief homily, delivered in Spanish, the Pontiff also warned that “ unfortunately many ideologies have sought to derive ideological benefit” from the message of Guadalupe.

