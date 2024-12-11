Catholic World News

Papal prayer for peace especially in Syria

December 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Praying for peace as usual during his weekly public audience on December 12, Pope Francis made a special mention of the “delicate moment” in Syria, and prayed that “a political solution may be reached that, without further conflicts or divisions, responsibly promotes the stability and unity of the country.”

The Pontiff also urged prayers for peace in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, and Myanmar.

