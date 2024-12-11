Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Human Economic Forum

December 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered his encouragement to the Human Economic Forum, a new organization that aims for a more human model of economic development.

“The pursuit of a sustainable and integral human development is critical for ensuring and promoting the universal common good,” the Pope said during the December 11 audience. “For this reason, it is essential to place the human person at the heart of all our concerns and activities.”

The Pope also called for “constant attention” to “the dignity and integral development of concrete persons in efforts to combat poverty, restore dignity to the excluded, and care for our common home.”

