Pontiff urges new approaches to theology

December 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis expressed a desire “that theology help to rethink how to think” in a December 9 address to an international conference on the future of theology, being held at the Pontifical Lateran University this week.

The Pontiff called for “a wide-ranging imagination and thinking” in theology, contrasting that approach with “a shriveled, closed, and mediocre way of thinking.” He decried the theological manuals of the past: “all closed, all museum pieces, all bookish, without making you think.”

Pope Francis applauded the greater representation of women in theological studies. “All all-male theology is an incomplete theology,” he said. “We still have a long way to go in this direction.” He also encouraged cross-disciplinary approaches to theology. And he remarked that many middle-aged people today are taking an interest in theological studies: an interest that should be encouraged.

