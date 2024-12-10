Catholic World News

Papal homily: Mary was daughter, bride, and mother

December 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on December 8. Members of the College of Cardinals were present at the Mass, including new cardinals created the previous day.

“Let us pause for a moment to contemplate Mary’s beauty in the light of the Word of God, focusing on three aspects of her life that remind us of her closeness to us,” the Pope preached. What are these three aspects? Mary as daughter, bride and mother.”

After reflecting on these aspects, he added:

Brothers and sisters, let us look to Mary Immaculate and ask her to conquer us through her loving Heart. May she convert us and make us a community in which filial, spousal and maternal love may be a rule and criterion of life.



Only then will families be united, will spouses truly share everything, will parents be physically present and close to their children and children will take care of their parents. That is the beauty we see in the Immaculate Virgin; that is the “beauty that saves the world.”

