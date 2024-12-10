Catholic World News

Walk in the path of Jesus, Pope Francis tells 21 new cardinals

December 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at an ordinary public consistory for the creation of 21 new cardinals from 17 nations on December 7 (video).

In his homily during the consistory, which the Vatican website inaccurately described as a “papal Mass,” Pope Francis emphasized that “to walk in the path of Jesus means above all to return to him and to put him back at the center of everything.”

“To walk in the path of Jesus also means to cultivate a passion for encounter,” he continued in his homily, which lasted slightly over ten minutes, just days after he urged priest to keep a tight ten-minute limit on homilies. “To walk in the path of Jesus means, in the end, to be builders of communion and unity.”

Among the cardinals participating in the consistory was Cardinal Angelo Becciu (video, 1:02:40), four years after he renounced the rights connected with the cardinalate, and a year after his conviction in the Vatican’s “trial of the century.”

There are now 253 members of the College of Cardinals, 140 of whom are eligible to take part in a papal election.

