Catholic World News

Limit homilies to under 10 minutes, Pope tells priests

December 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on December 5, Pope Francis insisted that priests should not give homilies that last more than ten minutes.

“After 8 minutes, preaching gets dispersive and no one understands,” the Pope said. “Never go over 10 minutes, ever! This is very important.”

The Pontiff made these remarks off the cuff, during a discourse on the role of the Holy Spirit in preaching. He said that priests should reach out to their people “not with persuasive wisdom, but with a demonstration of spirit and power.” Good preaching, he said, is marked by “its content, which is the Gospel, and its means, which is the Holy Spirit.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!