Vatican’s Christmas tree was cut down ecologically, Pope says

December 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Christmas tree was “cut down with respect for the ecological principles of the natural replacement of the forest,” Pope Francis said in a December 7 address to donors of the Christmas tree and Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square.

Residents of the small town of Ledro in northern Italy had gathered around the 95-foot, 200-year-old tree in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent it from being cut down.

After reflecting on the Nativity scene, which features a lagoon, the Pope turned his thoughts to Bethlehem.

“Let us remember the brothers and sisters who, instead, right there and in other parts of the world, are suffering from the tragedy of war,” he said. “With tears in our eyes, let us raise our prayer for peace. Brothers and sisters, enough war, enough violence!”

