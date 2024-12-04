Catholic World News

Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square will feature Italian lagoon

December 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Nativity scene in St. Peter’s square will include a man-made lagoon this year, as the coordinators of the annual project portray the little Italian town of Grado, on an island in the Adriatic Sea.

The full display, which will stretch 100 by 45 feet, will show a beach, boats, and the huts of fishermen— with Mary, Joseph, and the Infant Jesus in one of the huts.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

