Catholic World News

Open hearts to the Lord, says new papal preacher

December 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In his first sermon of the Advent season, Father Roberto Pasolini, the newly installed preacher of the pontifical household, said that the Incarnation stirs “the first movement of the heart to awaken.”

The Capuchin friar, preaching in the Paul VI auditorium to Pope Francis and leaders of the Roman Curia, said that “at times, it is necessary to interrupt the flow of events to open oneself to God’s newness.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!