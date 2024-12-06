Catholic World News

Nicaragua expels another Catholic priest

December 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Nicaragua has seized and deported another Catholic priest: Father Floriano Ceferino Vargas, of the Diocese of Bluefields.

No explanation was given for the exile of the priest, who is now reportedly in Panama.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

