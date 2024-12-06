Catholic World News

New leaders named for Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network

December 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network

CWN Editor's Note: Ten years after the refounding of the Apostleship of Prayer as the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, and four months after the publication of new statutes, the network has announced new leadership.

Reflecting the network’s long association with the Society of Jesus, the network’s new president is Father Cristóbal Fones, a 49-year-old Chilean Jesuit, following a decade of leadership by Father Frédéric Fornos, SJ.

The two new deputy presidents are Father Miguel Pedro Melo, SJ, 38, from Portugal, and Bettina Raed, a 55-year-old Argentine laywoman. Raed has also been named the coordinator of international formation for the network.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!