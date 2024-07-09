Catholic World News

New statutes issued for Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network

July 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has approved new statutes for the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, founded in 1844 as the Apostleship of Prayer, a Jesuit apostolate.

“If in the past the Apostleship of Prayer was perceived as a mission of the Holy See entrusted to the Society of Jesus, from now on, as the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, it continues to be entrusted to the Society, but it opens up to a universal dimension, placing itself at the service of every particular church [i.e., diocese or eparchy] in the world,” according to the new statutes.

“The Secretariat for the Economy now holds responsibility for final approval of budgets and the appointment of a sole auditor, tasks previously entrusted to the Secretariat of State,” Vatican News reported.

Under the statutes, the Pontiff governs the Network through his Secretary of State. The international director, who serves up to two five-year terms, is to be proposed by the Superior General of the Society of Jesus and appointed by the Pontiff. The five-member board of directors includes the international director, three other Jesuits, and a designee of the Secretary of State.

