God’s plan ‘simmers in the kitchen of the heart,’ Pope tells Canonesses of the Holy Spirit

December 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Seven months after conferring the title of Blessed on Guy de Montpellier (d. 1208), Pope Francis received members of the Sisters Canonesses of the Holy Spirit and represenatives of other communities linked to Blessed Guy’s charism.

“It is interesting to see how God’s plan simmers in the kitchen of the heart—something the nuns and sisters know well—and the notes of flavor and color gradually infuse the rules of life, then spread their perfume to the whole Church,” the Pope said.

Noting that Blessed Guy’s rule speaks of the dedication of oneself “mainly to the care and service of the poor,” the Pope emphasized three themes in his address: “poverty as communion,” “with nothing of one’s own,” and Jesus as the model of serving.

