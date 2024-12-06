Catholic World News

Catholic Campaign for Human Development’s 2022-2024 grant awards published

December 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published the Catholic Campaign for Human Development’s grant awards for its 2022-23 and 2023-24 grant cycles.

167 grants totaling $8,636,100 were awarded by the US bishops’ Subcommittee for the Catholic Campaign for Human Development in 2022-23. 141 grants totaling $7,434,000 were awarded in 2023-24.

The publication of the grants lists follows the release of the controversial anti-poverty program’s annual report. CCHD had $7,284,574 in revenue and $18,696,903 in expenses in 2023, leading to an operating deficit of $11,412,329. CCHD’s net assets, which stood at nearly $8.5 million at the beginning of 2023, stood at negative $2.3 million at the end of 2023.

Ralph McCloud, who was named director of CCHD in 2008, resigned from his position in April.

