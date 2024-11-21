Catholic World News

US bishops’ anti-poverty program lost $11.4M in 2023

November 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has released the 2023 annual report for the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), its national anti-poverty program.

CCHD had $7,284,574 in revenue and $18,696,903 in expenses in 2023, leading to an operating deficit of $11,412,329. CCHD’s net assets, which stood at nearly $8.5 million at the beginning of 2023, stood at negative $2.3 million at the end of 2023.

In his letter introducing the annual report, Bishop Timothy Senior of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the chairman of the US bishops’ CCHD subcommittee, made no reference to the deficit, but instead discussed how “CCHD is designed to put Catholic social teaching into action, helping the poorest of the poor use the gifts that God has given them to improve their communities and care for those around them.”

Ralph McCloud, who became director of CCHD in 2008, resigned from his position in April and is now a fellow at NETWORK, a Catholic sisters’ political advocacy group.

