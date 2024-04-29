Catholic World News

Director of US bishops’ troubled CCHD program resigns

April 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Ralph McCloud, the director of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), has resigned, amid reports that the program has severe financial troubles.

The CCHD—the official anti-poverty program of the US bishops’ conference—has been plagued for years by persistent revelations that the programs has made grants to organizations that oppose Catholic moral teachings. Despite repeated assurances from the US bishops’ conference that the program does not support anti-Catholic organizations, each year’s list of grants provokes new controversies.

The Pillar reports that the CCHD has more recently encountered a budgetary crisis because, according to one unnamed source, “it’s been giving out more in grants than it takes in.”

