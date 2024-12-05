Catholic World News

Mercedes-Benz donates new electric popemobile

December 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has received a new all-electric “popemobile,” courtesy of Mercedes-Benz.

The German firm, which has been supplying vehicles for the Roman Pontiff since 1930, delivered the custom-made vehicle on December 4. The new popemobile—which will replace a gas-powered Mercedes—features a retractable canopy, a rotating seat, and all-wheel drive.

