Catholic World News

Slovenian president meets with Pontiff

December 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on December 5 with President Nataša Pirc Musar of Slovenia.

The Vatican reported that their conversation centered on church-state relations, but also included discussion of international affairs, with some emphasis on the conflicts in the Middle East and in Ukraine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!