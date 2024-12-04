Catholic World News

Hungarian PM Orbán meets with Pope Francis

December 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Viktor Orbán, the prime minister of Hungary, in a December 4 audience. Orbán then met with the Pope’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the Undersecretary for Relations with States, Msgr. Mirosław Wachowski.

At the “cordial” meeting between the ranking Vatican diplomats and Orbán, “keen appreciation was expressed for the commitment of the Catholic Church to the promotion of the development and wellbeing of Hungarian society,” the Vatican said in a statement.

The parties also discussed “the war in Ukraine, focusing on the humanitarian consequences and the efforts to promote peace,” as well as “the central role of the family and the protection of the young generations.”

Hungary, a Central European nation of 9.7 million (map), is 87% Christian (58% Catholic). Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2023.

