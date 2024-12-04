Catholic World News

US churches encouraged to toll bells for reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral

December 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has encouraged churches across the United States to “peal their bells in a gesture of unity” as the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris reopens its doors.

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception has also invited local churches to toll their bells on December 7 at 2:00 Eastern time.

