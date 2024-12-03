Catholic World News

Sudanese bishop ‘narrowly missed martyrdom’

December 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Yunan Tombe Andali of El Obeid reports that he and an accompanying deacon were harassed by government forces, then severely beaten by rebels, during a trip across the war-torn country.

The bishop and the deacon avoided any major conflict in their first confrontation, with troops of the Sudanese Armed Forces. But then they met rebels of the Rapid Support Forces, who beat them and apparently left them for dead. “Together with the deacon, we narrowly missed martyrdom when one leader said that is enough,” the bishop reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

