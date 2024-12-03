Catholic World News

Vatican ceremony prepares Holy Door for Jubilee opening

December 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an evening ceremony on December 2, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the archpriest of St. Peter’s basilica, formally certified that the Holy Door has remained sealed since the last Jubilee Year in 2016, and will be ready to be opened for the Jubilee Year 2025.

In the recognitio ceremony, the cardinal presided as a temporary wall sealing the Holy Door was broken down, disclosing the locked door and the case containing the key, which will be used when the door is opened on Christmas Eve.

Similar ceremonies will be held at the other major basilicas in Rome: in St. John Lateran on December 3, St. Paul Outside the Walls on December 5, and St. Mary Major on December 6.

