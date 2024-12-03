Catholic World News

Pope decries modern forms of slavery

December 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a December 2 tweet, Pope Francis decried modern forms of slavery.

“Modern slavery—human trafficking, forced labor, prostitution, and organ trafficking—is a crime ‘against humanity,’” he said. “Each of us is a reflection of the image of God, and we cannot tolerate that the image of the living God is subjected to such abhorrent exploitation.”

