December papal prayer intention: for pilgrims of hope

December 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s prayer intention for December 2024, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “we pray that this Jubilee Year strengthen our faith, helping us to recognize the Risen Christ in our daily lives, and that it may transform us into pilgrims of Christian hope.”

