Vatican to publish Chinese-language summaries of Pope’s general audiences

November 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his November 27 general audience, Pope Francis announced that “next week, with Advent, the translation into Chinese of the summary of the catechesis of the audience will also begin.”

The Pope customarily delivers his remarks at the Wednesday general audiences in Italian. At the conclusion of the audience, the Vatican publishes a summary of the Pope’s words in French, English, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, and Polish, before later publishing translations of the full text.

L’Osservatore Romano, the Vatican newspaper, described the Pope’s announcement as a sign of his “love for the people of China.” The Vatican omitted the Pope’s announcement from its English translation of the Pope’s remarks.

