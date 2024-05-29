Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, reflects on the fruits of the Holy Spirit

November 27, 2024

At his November 27 general audience, Pope Francis reflected on the fruits of the Holy Spirit, in the fifteenth talk in a series devoted to the theme of “The Spirit and the Bride: The Holy Spirit guides the people of God towards Jesus our hope.”

“In our continuing catechesis on the Holy Spirit in the life of the Church, we now consider what are traditionally called ‘the fruits of the Holy Spirit,’ namely, love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control” (cf. Galatians 5:22), Pope Francis said, according to the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “These fruits are the effect of our free cooperation with the grace of the Spirit at work in our lives.’”

The summary continued:

Today let us reflect on one of these fruits, especially dear to me: the gift of spiritual joy. In contrast with fleeting worldly joys, the Spirit grants us a profound and enduring joy born of his presence in our hearts. The joy of God’s love not only fills our own lives but also inspires us to share that joy with others. Saint Paul encourages us to “rejoice in the Lord always” (Philippians 4:4). May our witness to “the joy of the Gospel” help those around us to find peace for their restless hearts and, in Christ, new meaning for their lives.

