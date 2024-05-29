Pope, at general audience, reflects on the fruits of the Holy Spirit
November 27, 2024
At his November 27 general audience, Pope Francis reflected on the fruits of the Holy Spirit, in the fifteenth talk in a series devoted to the theme of “The Spirit and the Bride: The Holy Spirit guides the people of God towards Jesus our hope.”
“In our continuing catechesis on the Holy Spirit in the life of the Church, we now consider what are traditionally called ‘the fruits of the Holy Spirit,’ namely, love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control” (cf. Galatians 5:22), Pope Francis said, according to the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “These fruits are the effect of our free cooperation with the grace of the Spirit at work in our lives.’”
The summary continued:
Today let us reflect on one of these fruits, especially dear to me: the gift of spiritual joy. In contrast with fleeting worldly joys, the Spirit grants us a profound and enduring joy born of his presence in our hearts.
The joy of God’s love not only fills our own lives but also inspires us to share that joy with others. Saint Paul encourages us to “rejoice in the Lord always” (Philippians 4:4). May our witness to “the joy of the Gospel” help those around us to find peace for their restless hearts and, in Christ, new meaning for their lives.
Previous audiences since series begin:
- 1. The Spirit of God was hovering over the waters (May 29, 2024)
- 2. “The wind blows where it wishes”: Where there is the Spirit of God, there is freedom (June 5, 2024)
- 3. “All Scripture is inspired by God”: Knowing God’s love through God’s words (June 12, 2024)
- 4. The Spirit teaches the Bride to pray: The Psalms, symphony of prayer in the Bible (June 19, 2024)
- On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (June 26, 2024; no audiences in July)
- 5. Incarnate by the work of the Holy Spirit, from the Virgin Mary: How to conceive and bear Jesus (August 7, 2024; no audience on August 14)
- 6. “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me”: The Holy Spirit in the Baptism of Jesus (August 21, 2024)
- Sea and desert (on migrants) (August 28, 2024; no audiences on September 4 and 11)
- The Apostolic Journey to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Singapore (September 18, 2024)
- 7. Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness. The Holy Spirit, our ally in the fight against the spirit of evil (September 25, 2024)
- No audience on October 2 (opening Mass of second session of Synod on Synodality)
- 8. “They were all filled with the Holy Spirit”: The Holy Spirit in the Acts of the Apostles (October 9, 2024)
- 9. “I believe in the Holy Spirit”: The Holy Spirit in the faith of the Church (October 16, 2024)
- 10. “The Spirit, gift of God”. The Holy Spirit and the Sacrament of Marriage (October 23, 2024)
- 11. “He has anointed us and put His seal upon us”: Confirmation, Sacrament of the Holy Spirit (October 30, 2024)
- 12. “The Spirit intercedes for us”. The Holy Spirit and Christian Prayer (November 6, 2024)
- 13. A letter written with the Spirit of the living God: Mary and the Holy Spirit (November 13, 2024)
- 14. The Bride’s gifts. The charisms, gifts of the Spirit for common use (November 20, 2024)
