Vatican Library’s leaders discuss 2024-25 cultural initiatives

November 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a November 28 press conference, devoted to the theme of “the Vatican Apostolic Library for the growth of a new humanism,” the Vatican Library’s leading officials discussed the library’s cultural initiatives in 2024 and offered a preview of cultural initiatives in 2025.

Archbishop Angelo Zani, archivist and librarian of the Holy Roman Church, said that the Library is organizing eight invitation-only events related to the Pope’s bull for the 2025 jubilee.

Father Don Mauro Mantovani, SDB, prefect of the Vatican Apostolic Library and director of the Vatican School of Library Sciences, discuss other upcoming initiatives, both in Rome and at Expo 2025, the world’s fair in Osaka, Japan.

