Pope again asks prayers for peace in Ukraine, Holy Land

November 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Following his usual pattern, at the conclusion of his regular weekly audience on November 27, Pope Francis offered a prayer for peace, particularly in Ukraine and in the Holy Land. He said:

Let us not forget the martyred Ukrainian people, who suffer so much. And let’s also pray for peace in the Holy Land, Palestine, and Israel, where people are also suffering so much.

